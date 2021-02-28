Dry Suits Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Dry Suits market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Dry Suits market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Dry Suits is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Dry Suits market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

key players operating in the global dry suits market are:

Typhoon International

Typhoon International follows new product launch strategy to increase its revenue in dry suits market. For example in August 2019, the company launched dry suits for 2020 such as PS440 Hinge Entry Suit, MS Rapid Back Entry System Suit and Ezeedon 4 Suit, etc.

Diving Unlimited International

Baresports

Huish Outdoors

Patagonia

Quiksilver

Body Glove

Magic Marine

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Seacsub SPA

Global Dry Suits Market: Segmentation

The global dry suits market can be segmented based on:

Gender

Material

Entry

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Dry Suits Market, by Gender

Male

Female

Global Dry Suits Market, by Material

Trilaminate Polyester Trilaminate Nylon Trilaminate Others (Butyl Rubber, Polyurethane, etc.)

Neoprene

Others (Bilaminate, Kevlar, Hybrid, etc.)

Global Dry Suits Market, by Entry

Front Zip

Back Zip

Global Dry Suits Market, by Application

Sports

Military

Public Safety

Global Dry Suits Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

The report on the global dry suits market is a compilation of firsthand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the dry suits market across different regions.

