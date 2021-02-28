Connected Cars Market Set for Rapid Growth : General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group

The connected car market is considered the future of the automotive industry. With the advent of connected car, drivers can connect to online platforms, improving comfort, convenience, performance, safety and security, and making real-time communication on the go easier. Factors such as increased traffic safety and security awareness, rapid technological advancement, the need for constant connectivity, increased reliance on technology, and an increase in technology-savvy people can drive growth in this connected car market.

The global connected car market forecasts an increase in estimates by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rising demand for smartphone connectivity, increased government regulations, and growing safety concerns. The report includes data for the base year 2018 and the past 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working global connected car market are Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Tesla, Google, Audi AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Vodafone Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., WirelessCar, Ford Motor Company, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Verizon, Intel Corporation and others.

The Connected car Market report puts forth an array of market insights which help with the more precise understanding of the connected car market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. For an enhanced user experience of this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The Connected car Market report offers market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and buying patterns, market demand and supply scenarios.

Connected car Market by Product Categories – Safety applications captured maximum share of the connected car market in 2015. Driver assistance is the second popular product category for connected car. Entertainment and Mobility management both captured XX% individual share of the connected car market in 2015. Well-being segment captured XX% share of the connected car market in 2015, while vehicle management captured XX% share in the same year.

Connected car Market by Geography – Geographically, United States is at the forefront of connected car market, accounting for lion’s share of the market in 2015. Western Europe is the second leading region for connected car market in 2015. China is the third largest market for connected car in 2015 being followed by Japan.

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor

Embedded Tethered Integrated

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology

2G 3G 4G/LTE

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Product Categories

Driver Assistance Safety Entertainment Well-Being Vehicle Management Mobility Management

Connected car Market, Volume and Forecast – by Geography

United States Western Europe Japan China Russia Brazil India

Global Scenario for Value Shifts in the Auto Industry

Shared Mobility Digital Services Supplier (New Technology/Software) Supplier (Traditional/Hardware) Insurance Financing Aftermarket Vehicle Sales

Data Sources-Connected car Market

Research for Markets employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This connected car market report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Table of Contents :Connected car Market

Executive Summary Global Connected car Market and Volume Analysis

2.1 Global Connected car Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Connected car Volume and Forecast

Global Connected car Market Share and Forecast

3.1 Global Connected car Market Share and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor

3.2 Global Connected car Market Share and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology

3.3 Global Connected car Market Share and Forecast – by Product Categories

3.4 Connected car Market Share and Forecast – by Geography

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Form Factor

4.1 Global Connected car – Embedded Form Factor Market and Forecast

4.2 Global Connected car – Tethered Form Factor Market and Forecast

4.3 Global Connected car – Integrated Form Factor Market and Forecast

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Connectivity Technology

5.1 Global Connected car 4G/LTE Technology Market and Forecast

5.2 Global Connected car 3G Technology Market and Forecast

5.3 Global Connected car 2G Technology Market and Forecast

Global Connected car Market and Forecast – by Product Categories

6.1 Global Connected car – Driver Assistance Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Connected car – Safety Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Connected car – Entertainment Market and Forecast

Connected car Market, Volume and Forecast – by Geography

7.1 United States – Connected car Market and Volume Analysis

7.2 Western Europe – Connected car Market and Volume Analysis

7.3 Japan – Connected car Market and Volume Analysis

Global Scenario for Value Shifts in the Auto Industry Global Connected car Market – Drivers

9.1 Megatrends Driving Growth for Connected car

9.2 Real-Time Traffic and Incident Alerts

9.3 Government Initiatives

Global Connected car Market – Challenges

10.1 Technical Challenges

10.2 Data Security and Privacy

