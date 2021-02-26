Smart Home Security Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade 2027

The global smart home security market, which is undergoing the development stage, is witnessing significant technological advancements currently. Technological upgrades are expanding the functionality of electronic security systems. This includes wireless integration and other smart home security features that provide greater flexibility and convenience for consumers. As the technology progresses, smart features are becoming more financially accessible. There has been a significant rise in the adoption of safety and security systems over the last few years, due to their wide range of applications in villas and apartments. The global market for smart home security is projected to reach value of US$ 7950.94 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1491.77 Mn in 2018, registering a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, use of smart home security devices in luxury villas, luxury apartments, mid-range apartments, and mid-range homes is acting as a driver of the market. Majority of these devices already have microphones/speakers installed in them, which might support alarm applications. Relatively low deployment cost of these alarm applications is expected to fuel the global smart home security market during the forecast period.

DIY home security solutions, wherein homeowners install and monitor systems on their own, are witnessing high demand. Consumer interest in these products is so high that several of them have been funded by Kickstarter Projects. Startups are not the only ones which are leveraging on high demand for DIY solutions. Products from large-sized corporates (such as Google’s Nest and Dropcam) are also contributing to diversification of the market. Security & safety and HEMS (home energy management systems) are applications of smart home security systems with potential higher than other applications. Currently, the penetration of smart home security systems is less than 3% worldwide. Over the last few years, the global smart home security market has been largely driven by rising demand for custom (luxury) solutions, which are costlier than mainstream or managed services. At the same time, consumers opting for a DIY model to save on cost need to face challenges in terms of technical knowhow required to install home security systems and integrate different applications in them. As a result, they need to rely on electricians or other service providers, which again increases the cost.

Smart home security systems are based on the centralized control of home gateways, wherein intelligence has shifted onto cloud networks. Cloud-based services decrease the complexity of software issues with devices and diminish the interoperability of devices in a simpler manner. Most residential users are rapidly adopting cloud-based home security solutions that are user-friendly and self-monitoring and that can be operated from a remote location.

