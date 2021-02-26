Intelligent Network Management Market Report Explored in Latest Research

The term intelligent networks (IN) is used to describe an architectural concept that is used by telecom operators for the formation and administration of value added services in telecom networks. Intelligent networks have a service-specific architecture. The networks implement a technology that allows services to be introduced, controlled, and managed more effectively, economically, and rapidly. Comprehensive network visibility and network management for wireless and fixed networks is managed by intelligent networks management software. The intelligent network conceptual model (INCM) was designed to serve as a modelling tool for intelligent network management.

Intelligent networks management improves open standards and vendor independence. It also provides rapid service creation and deployment. Customized services are also provided to users with the help of intelligent networks management software. Intelligent networks management involves service description, modeling, development, testing, and service analysis. Service maintenance includes service deployment and management phase.

Centralized service management is also offered by intelligent networks management software. Moreover, the software offers automatic service creation and deployment. Intelligent network management includes the profiling of existing services as well as the provision of custom services requirements. Third-party service provision is also offers by intelligent network management. Moreover, managing the service creation by end-users can be achieved. Drivers of the intelligent network management market include ease and flexibility provided in the management and call setup. Supervising the rapid information exchange by processors for calls that requires special routing or handling also boost the intelligent network management market. Intelligent networks management allows operation companies to access customer information safely from network databases to deliver advanced telecommunication services. Advanced user interaction and enhanced customer control over specific service elements provided by services of intelligent networks are also propelling the market.

However, lack of expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based networking solutions is expected to hinder the market. Integration of intelligent network management software with the internet is a complex process. The complexity involved is expected to lead to the need for more secured networks. Thus, increased security expenses are projected to restrain the intelligent network management market.

The intelligent network management market is a continuing source of revenue with new services added. Intelligent network management is evolving driven by innovations in computation and algorithms. Latent growth across developing nations and large-scale implementation of solutions are expected to offer opportunities for the intelligent network management market.

The intelligent network management market can be classified based on application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. Based on application, the intelligent network management market can be classified into information cognition, traffic prediction, resource management, and performance prediction. In terms of end-use, the intelligent network management market can be segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and managed network service providers. Based on enterprise size, the intelligent network management market can be divided into small & medium and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the intelligent network management market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is a rapidly expanding region of the intelligent network market, due to the adoption of innovative technologies such as deep learning, analytics, and virtualization of networks. The intelligent network management market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust pace as many cloud service providers and telecom operators are adopting Artificial Intelligence-enabled solutions.

Key players operating in the intelligent network management market are Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Compuware corporation, SolarWinds Worldwide,LLC, IBM corporation, Riverbed Technology, CA Technologies, HP Inc., BMC Software, Inc., vmware, and NetScout Systems Inc.

