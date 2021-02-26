Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market comprises of sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

The global cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market was valued at about $12.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.42 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market in 2017, accounting by 51.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which accounts for 28.3%.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S-ICD. For instance, Medtronic developed the leadless pacemaker Micra which can be placed in the heart through veins and is self-contained within the heart.

Some of the major players involved in the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment market are Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG.

