Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Drivers and Restraints | NTT DoCoMo, Inc., Bango Plc, Boku Inc

Direct carrier billing involves payment using an online method. This permits mobile phone users to make purchases by making payment using the mobile phone. This payment method is present on all feature phones and smartphones. Currently, direct carrier billing is being used to buy content on any digital platform. Direct carrier billing is also known as direct operator billing. Major players involved in the direct carrier billing ecosystem include merchants, billing platform providers, and mobile network operators. Merchants include a list of companies providing platform to customers and the ability to pay using the direct carrier billing payment methods. Billing platform providers include a list of companies that provide technology, which allows merchants to connect with mobile network operators using a single interface. The mobile network operators include the list of companies that provide billing infrastructure, which allows consumers to charge purchases to their phone bills. New purchases with direct carrier billing platform enable customers to buy all types of services and goods using mobile service subscriptions and thereby adding new revenue streams to operators.

Availability of a wide range of direct carrier billing platform helps in creating new revenue generation sources for mobile operators, increase the average revenue per user, cost-effective and easy methods to provide fresh and new content. Some of the strategies adopted by mobile operators to promote carrier billing include showcasing and promoting content via their carrier billing partners, incorporation of carrier billing content into their marketing communication programs, and educating people such as mobile subscribers regarding various benefits of carrier billing.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increase in adoption of subscription video on demand services and rise in digital content such as e-sports and live streaming boost the global direct carrier billing platform market. Adoption of direct carrier billing platforms is creating opportunities for mobile operators and content providers to increase new revenue from streams such as seamless, secure, and simple mobile payment option. The direct carrier billing platform is frequently used by communication service providers, vendors, and merchants. Increase in interest in direct carrier billing can be attributed to the rise in internet connectivity, better network speeds, and rise in awareness regarding direct carrier billing services among consumers.

The global direct carrier billing platform market can be segmented based on component, type, feature type, platform, and region. In terms of component, the direct carrier billing platform market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can further be bifurcated into professional and managed. Professional services include consulting, integration & implementation services, and training & support services. Based on type, the direct carrier billing platform market can be divided into Pure DCB, Limited DCB, PIN Or MO Base Window, MSISDN Forwarding, and others.

In terms of feature type, the direct carrier billing platform market can be segregated into Pre-Defined Window, PIN Defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated, and others. Based on platform, the direct carrier billing platform market can be categorized into Windows, Android and iOS. In terms of region, the global direct carrier billing platform market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market – Key Players

Major players operating in the global direct carrier billing platform market include NTT DoCoMo, Inc., Bango Plc, Boku Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Swisscom AG, T-Mobile US, Inc., Fortumo, DIMOCO, Telenor ASA, and Orange S.A. These companies invest considerably in research & development to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products. Additionally, these players engage in strategic partnerships with other players to expand their presence and gain market share in different regions across the globe.

