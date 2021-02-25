Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market 2019: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players Cigna, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Inc., Centene Corporation, DST Systems, Inc

“Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market By Type (Commercial Health Plans, Self-Insured Employer Plans, Medicare Part D Plans, Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, State Government Employee Plans), Application (Mail-Order Pharmacy Services, Non-Mail Pharmacy Services), Service (Retail Pharmacy Services, Specialty Pharmacy Services, Benefit Plan Design & Consultation, Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing, Home Delivery Pharmacy Care, Drug Utilization Review, Drug Formulary Management, Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services, Others), End-User (Healthcare Providers, Employers, Drug Manufacturers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”

Market Analysis:

Global pharmacy benefit management services market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate, registering CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the drug prices and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pharmacy benefit management services market are Cigna, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Inc., Centene Corporation, DST Systems, Inc., Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Magellan Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, MedImpact Direct, LLC., Micro Merchant Systems, Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC, Rite Aid Corp., TrialCard Incorporated, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. amongst others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pharmacy benefit management services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacy benefit management services for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market

Pharmacy benefit management services provide several medical facilities to patients. They are run by third party administrators (TPAs) who acct as link between pharmacists, insurance companies, claimers of insurance and drug manufacturers. They help in reducing the price of drugs, manage prescriptions, plan the best health plans for patients by offering discounts and rebates. They offer medicines at affordable prices as compared to those sold by retail pharmacists.

Market Drivers

Increasing occurrence of generic and chronic diseases and the desire to effectively and efficiently medicate such illness drives the demand for pharmacy benefit manager services

Increased demand for insurance services, and increase in the number of people availing insurance stimulates the demand for pharmacy benefit manager services

Advancements in healthcare and the rising demand for such health care services boosts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst consumers about the benefits of the service

Misuse of patient’s data restrains the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market

By Type

Commercial Health Plans

Self-Insured Employer Plans

Medicare Part D Plans

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

State Government Employee Plans

By Application

Mail-Order Pharmacy Services

Non-Mail Pharmacy Services

By Service

Retail Pharmacy Services

Specialty Pharmacy Services

Benefit Plan Design & Consultation

Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing

Home Delivery Pharmacy Care

Drug Utilization Review

Drug Formulary Management

Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services

Others

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Employers

Drug Manufacturers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Cigna Corporation announced that they had acquired pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts for an approximate USD 67 billion. With this, they would provide wider choice and affordable services to their customers revolutionizing their health care system and benefitting their customers, clients, partners and the entire society on a large.

In November 2018, CVS Health announced that they had completed the acquisition of Aetna, Inc. after they had received the approval of their USD 69 billion merger from the regulatory authorities. This acquisition is expected to revolutionize the entire healthcare industry as the strong resources of CVS would be merged with Aetna’s large network, thereby resulting in better relationships with customers, and provision of best health care services.

