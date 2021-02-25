Cocopeat Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2025
The global Cocopeat market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cocopeat market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cocopeat market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cocopeat market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cocopeat market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Nature’s Bounty PLC.
Coircraft
Sumukha Farm Products Private Limited
Globalcoirs
Thiraviyam
Harvel Cocopeat
BOYCE
Sara Bio Resources India Limited
Eco Coir Products
Gcomm India
Sivanthi Joe Coirs
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cocopeat Grow Cube
Cocopeat Grow Bag
Cocopeat 5 kg Block
Cocopeat Briquites
Cocopeat Disc
Segment by Application
Cannabis
Tomatoes
Strawberries
Golf Field
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Cocopeat market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cocopeat market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
