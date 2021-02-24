Syringes Market 2019 Global Industry Company Profile, Brief Analysis By Regions, Growth Prospects, Future Scope and Trends by Forecast 2025

According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled ” Global Syringes Market, By Design (Single chamber, prefilled syringes, and others), By Material (Glass, plastic), By type (general syringes, special syringes), By usability (Disposable, Reusable/Sterilizable syringes), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. This Research Report distinguishes huge patterns and factors driving or hindering the market development and additionally it offers nitty gritty examination of Market Size, Share, Growth, Future prospects, key player’s execution and openings in the Market.

The Global Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 21.90 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.40 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

About this Syringes Market: This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the syringe market in the next 8 years. Syringes are used in the administration of the drugs through subcutaneous, intravenous and intramuscular route. They have wide range of applications in vaccination, drug delivery and collecting blood sample. According to the WHO, 16 Billion injections are being used every year and among them only 90% is used for the curative purpose.

The prefilled injections are used for the packaging and delivering the biologics. Advanced pen injections, which are prefilled injections are expected to drive the market growth over conventional syringes due to patient convenience and safety. Disposable syringes are mainly used for the vaccination purposes and for only single use. There is increase in the growth of syringe market because of high prevalence of blood borne infections like HIV, Hepatitis B and C and needle-stick injuries and due to technological advancement. In December 2016, Mylan NV announced the launch of Epipen (epinephrine injection). This device has the same drug formulation and functionality as epipen auto injector. It can be given after sudden anaphylactic shock. Epipen is under patent filling approval till 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Awareness towards blood borne diseases.

Increase in the use of self-administration drugs like insulin.

Development of biologics and increase in the number of injectable drugs

Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Alternate drug delivery methods

Increase in chronic disease patient

Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Global Syringe Market are Becton Dickinson and Company Group plc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Baxter International Inc, Smiths medical, Retractable Technologies Inc, Medtronic, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Nipro Corporation, Vetter, Baxter International Inc, Abbott, Ypsomed, Haselmeier, Weigao group, Owen Mumford Ltd, Bayer AG, Biocon, among others.

Global Syringes Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Syringes report. This Syringes Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Syringes by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 29.50 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Syringes Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025”.

Market Segmentation: Global Syringes Market

The global syringe market is segmented on the basis of material, type, design type, usability, end users, and geography.

Based on material, the global syringe market is segmented into plastic and glass syringes.

On the basis of type, the global syringe market is segmented into general and specialized syringes. Specialized syringes are further sub segmented into allergy, tuberculin syringes, insulin syringes, and others.

Based on design, the global syringe market is segmented into single chamber prefilled syringe, dual chamber prefilled chamber and customized prefilled syringes

On the basis of usability, the global syringe market is segmented into disposable syringes and sterializable/reusable syringes. Disposable syringes are further sub-segmented into conventional syringes, safety syringes and prefilled syringes. Safety syringes are further sub-segmented into retractable syringes and non-retractable syringes.

On the basis of end users, the global syringe market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into retail, and direct tenders.

Based on geography, the global syringe market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

The Syringes Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

