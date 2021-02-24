Methylene Chloride Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast

The increasing use of methylene chloride in adhesives and paints, and construction and automobile domains as a solvent for cleaning applications are responsible for the growth of the methylene chloride market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $1,818.3 million, and it is predicted to attain a size of $2,485.5 million by 2023, progressing at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Methylene chloride is an organic compound with the CH 2 Cl 2 formula, which is widely consumed as a solvent in manufacturing paint removers. Based on application, the methylene chloride market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, paints and varnishes, chemical and foam manufacturing, metal cleaning, and food and beverages.

Out of these, in 2017, the chemical and foam manufacturing category held the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in the market, and it is predicted to continue dominating it during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the rising use of the compound, owing to its extensive application in specialty chemicals, and its better blowing performance. In addition, it is widely preferred in the chemical and material sector as a solvent.

Across the globe, in 2017, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region held the dominating revenue share of more than 70.0% in the methylene chloride market. This was due to the growing production of chemicals, surging population, and expanding infrastructure domain here.

Apart from being the largest consumer, APAC is also the largest producer of methylene chloride. Governments of various countries, particularly Europe, have formulated strict environment regulations prohibiting the use of the compound in paint stripper application, due to which many producers have shifted their base to APAC.

