Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market: Top Key players are ABAXIS, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Pfizer Animal Health, Neogen Corporation

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for animals. These services consist of various tests conducted for diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals. The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography and endocrinology related assessments.

Major players in the veterinary laboratory testing services market are ABAXIS, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Pfizer Animal Health, Neogen Corporation

The global veterinary laboratory testing services market was valued at about $16 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $22.78 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary laboratory testing services market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The veterinary laboratory testing services market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The veterinary laboratory testing services market in the US is subject to regulations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC requires the professionals responsible for conducting the tests to undergo technical training at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL). The veterinary laboratory personnel are required to conduct the tests licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) as per the label instructions or the official protocols provided by the NVSL. Further, the CDC requires the laboratory personnel to test only those samples submitted by accredited veterinarians and report the test results within 48 hours of completion. Laboratory inspections must be conducted by animal health official on a periodic basis.

