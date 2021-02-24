Global Telecom Managed Services Market To Exhibit Steadfast Expansion 2019-2026 | Revenue Impacting Solutions By Sprint, AT&T, Amdocs, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, Unisys, Comarch

Global telecom managed services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.20% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to advancement in technology such as mobility services, cloud computing and big data and improving operational efficiency, catering effectively to the dynamic business environment, improving profit margins.

Dominating Players of Global Telecom Managed Services Market are Huawei Technologies, Unisys, Comarch, Sprint, AT&T, Amdocs, Cisco, CenturyLink, NTT DATA Services, Ericsson, GTT., IBM, nexogy, Now TelecomIT Operations Analytics Market, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited among others.

Telecom managed services assist organizations in maintaining the IT infrastructure thereby helping organizations concentrate on business operations and tactics. Typically, managed services are provided to cover business-critical service functions. The need for operational efficiency and safety drives the adoption of telecom-managed services by organizations. An expansion in the complexity of data on issues, information assurance, data security services, the establishment of communicative systems such as WAN / LAN, and the provision of portable services has driven business developments.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Demand for cost decline in managing enterprise structure, drives the growth of the market

Raising awareness amongst businesses to emphasis on core approaches and activities, are driving the growth of the market

Rising pattern of BYOD and corporate-owned personal devices (COPD) over the globe, leads to the growth of the market

Advancements in technologies such as 5G, SDN, & NFV, foster the market growth

Apprehensions over revealing the private information to MSPs, hinders the market growth

Cloud-based service providers, are restraining the market growth

Absence of consciousness regarding external and internal threats

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Infolob Solutions and oracle entered into an agreement which allows Infolob to provide Oracle cloud services to their customers in in North America. Under this Cloud MSP program, Infolob provides the most robust portfolio of hybrid IT and digital enabling services intended to speed up cloud client acceptance and drive their path towards modernization. Infolob helps clients find the right cloud-landing area to each of their workloads. The agreement marks an extension between the companies of the Platinum Partnership.

In January 2019, Ericsson launches the Ericsson Operation Engine, a new AI-based managed services offering for communications service providers. The Ericsson Operations Engine utilizes AI, automation and information insights to solve targeted company results for service suppliers such as improved client experience, development in income and effectiveness.

Key Market Segmentation of Telecom Managed Services Market

By Service Type

Managed Data Center – Managed Colocation, Managed Hosting, Managed Storage

– Managed Colocation, Managed Hosting, Managed Storage Managed Network Services – Managed Network Monitoring and Maintenance, Managed MPLS and VPN, Others

Managed Network Monitoring and Maintenance, Managed MPLS and VPN, Others Managed Data and Information Services – Managed OSS/BSS, Managed Database, Others

Managed OSS/BSS, Managed Database, Others Managed Mobility Services – Managed Device Management, Managed Application Management, Managed Content Management

Managed Device Management, Managed Application Management, Managed Content Management Managed Communication Services

Managed Security Services – Threat Management, Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Incident Management, Others

Threat Management, Compliance Management, Vulnerability Management, Incident Management, Others Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

