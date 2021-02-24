Global Light Towers Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Light Towers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Light Towers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Light Towers Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Light Towers Market size is projected to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 23 Companies and Supported with 144 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Light Towers Market:

Generac Holding (US)

Terex Corporation (US)

Doosan Portable Power (US)

Wacker Neuson (Germany)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

United Rental (US)

“Rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market”

The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.

“Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market“

The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.

“North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value”

North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.

Competitive Landscape of Light Towers Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Manufacturers)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Rental Companies)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic

3.4 Emerging

4 Market Share, Manufacturers, 2018

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.3 Investments & Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall light towers market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

