Facility Management Market Revenue of Top Companies Future Forecast until 2025 Jadetrack, IBM, Emaint, Oracle, Maintenance Connection, SAP, Hippo Cmms



Facility Management Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Facility Management Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Global Facility Management Industry to reach USD 78.7 billion by 2025. Global Facility Management Industry valued approximately USD 28.39 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.96% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Leading Players In The Facility Management Market Jadetrack, IBM, Emaint, Oracle, Maintenance Connection, SAP, Hippo Cmms, Archibus, Apleona, Trimble, Indus Systems, CA Technologies, iOFFICE, Accruent, Autodesk, Planon, Metricstream, FM Systems, MCS Solutions, Facilities Management Express, FSI, and so on.

Facility Management Industry Segmentation:

By End-User:

• Healthcare

• Government & Defense

• Telecom & IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Retail

• Energy & Utilities

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Others

By Component:

• Solution

o Facility Operations & Security Management

o Integrated Workplace Management System

o Facility Environment Management

o Building Information Modelling

o Facility Property Management

• Services

o Auditing & Quality Assessment

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

• Consulting

o SLA Management

The Facility Management market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Facility Management Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Facility Management Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Facility Management Market?

What are the Facility Management market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Facility Management market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Facility Management market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Facility Management Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Facility Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

Facility Management Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Facility Management Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Facility Management Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Facility Management Market Forecast

