Blockchain In Energy: Market 2020 New Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth with Top Key Player Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH

Global Blockchain in Energy Industry to reach USD 34.70 million by 2025. Global Blockchain in Energy Industry valued approximately USD 156.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 82.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Leading Players In The Blockchain In Energy Market Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc., Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd., Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)., Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, SAP, Enosi, Electron, Drift and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Blockchain in Energy Industry Segmentation:

By Application:

• Grid Management

• Energy Trading

• Government Risk and Compliance Management

• Payment Schemes

• Supply Chain Management

• Others

By Technology Type:

• Open Blockchain

• Closed Blockchain

• Consortium Blockchain

• Hybrid Blockchain

By Type:

• Private

• Public

By Component:

• Platform

• Services

By End-Use:

• Power Sector

• Oil & Gas Sector

Blockchain In Energy Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Blockchain In Energy Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Blockchain In Energy Market Competition by Manufacturers

Blockchain In Energy Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Blockchain In Energy Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Blockchain In Energy Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Blockchain In Energy Market Forecast

