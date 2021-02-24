Anticoagulation Therapy Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Size, Applications, Segments, Growth, Emerging Technologies, Key Players and Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

A Recent Market Intelligence Report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This Report provides detailed market segment level data on the international market. This market report addresses forecast and growth patterns by company, regions and type or application from 2020 to 2027.

About this Anticoagulation Therapy Market: Anticoagulation therapy is a medication used in prevention of blood clots formation and to uphold blood vessels open. Anticoagulants are usually called as blood thinners but in reality it do not thin the blood but only helps to prevent or to reduce blood clot formation/thrombi. There are various anticoagulants available in the market such as vitamin K antagonists, heparin and novel oral anticoagulation which is used for prophylaxis/treatment of various thromboembolic disorders, such as heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke and deep venous thrombosis (DVT).

Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Global Syringe Market are Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Aspen Holdings, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd. , Cipla Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 29.50 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2027”.

Segmentation: global anticoagulation therapy market

Global anticoagulation therapy market is segmented into nine notable segments which are treatment, therapeutic class, drug type, route of administration, therapeutic area, procedure, type, end user and distribution channel.



On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis (dvt), pulmonary embolism (pe), arterial thromboembolism (at), stroke and others

On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is segmented into novel oral anticoagulation (noac), heparin, vitamin k antagonists and others

In july 2015, sandoz ag, a division of novartis ag, launched bivalirudin a generic version of angiomax in 250 mg of single-dose vial. This product launch will help to grow novartis ag product portfolio and the company revenue.

On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into bivalirudin, dabigatran, edoxaban, betrixaban, rivaroxaban, apixaban, enoxaparin, delteparin and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and injectable

On the basis of therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, oncology, respiratory, nephrology, cns and others

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into pre-surgical procedures, post-surgical procedures, kidney dialysis and heart valve replacement

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into generics and branded

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory surgical centers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy

Product Launch

In November 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited launched LIXIANA in Japan. It is a branded version of edoxaban. It is administered to reduce the chance of systemic embolism (SE) and stroke in patients who are having non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF). This product launch will help the company to expand its business in Japan.

In August 2018, Fresenius Kabi launched four new heparin sodium in freeflex containers that is an advanced IVcontainer technology. The major benefits of this product launch will help to expand the portfolio of ready-toadminister and convenient medicines in non-DEHP bags and as well as in prefilled syringes.

In June, 2018, Mylan N.V. has launched Angiomax’s generic vesion Bivalirudin in 250 mg single-dose vial in injectable form. This product launch will help company to increase its market share in global anticoagulation therapy.

Primary Rependants:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

Objectives Of The Study

Market Definition

Overview Of Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market

Limitations

Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, By Type

8 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, by disease type

9 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, By Deployment

10 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, By End User

11 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, By Geography

13 Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

