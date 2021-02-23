Surgical Glue Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Global Surgical Glue Market research report consists of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Key data and information used while preparing this report have been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. The research studies included in this market report helps to estimate several important aspects that include but are not limited to investment in a rising market, the success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Surgical Glue Market research report works as a backbone for the growth of the General Surgery industry.

Global Surgical Glue Market, By Product (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, Plastic surgery, Wound Management, Pulmonary Surgery, Burn Bleeding, Liver and Spleen Lacerations others), By End User(Hospitals/ Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Surgical Glue Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising need to prevent blood loss in patients, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending. On the other hand, high costs of surgical glue and tissue adhesives may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Surgical Glue Market

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on material type into two notable segments; natural and synthetic. The natural segment is further sub segmented into fibrin, collagen-based compound and gelatine. The synthetic segment is sub segmented into cyanoacrylate, glutaraldehyde glue, hydrogel, polysaccharide based, urethane based, others. In 2018, natural segment is likely to dominate market with 61.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 612.01 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on application into 11 notable segments; cardiac surgery, pulmonary surgery, vascular surgery, liver and spleen lacerations, orthopaedic surgery, burn bleeding, plastic surgery, wound management, neurosurgery, general surgery, others. The others can be sub segmented into eye, urological and gynaecological surgeries. In 2018, the cardiac surgery segment market is estimated to dominate market with 45.2% shares and will collect around USD 477.97 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 9.6%. However, the plastic surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2%.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on specialty gases type into indication into three notable segments; surgical haemostat, tissue sealing and others. In 2018, surgical hemostat segment is expected to dominate market with 64.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 682.41 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

The global surgical glue market is segmented based on end user into five notable segments; hospitals or clinics, ambulatory surgery centres, specialty clinics and others. In 2018, the hospitals or clinics segment will dominate the market with 84.6% shares and will consume around USD 890.49 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the assessment period.

The global surgical glue market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Surgical Glue Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising need of blood control in patients during surgery, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending will drive the market.

High costs of surgical glue and tissue adhesives and side effects of surgical glue are the factor that’s hampering the growth of the global surgical glue market.

Key Points: Global Surgical Glue Market

Baxter is going to dominate the global surgical glue market followed by Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Medtronic.

The material type segment is dominating the global surgical glue market.

Application segment is expected to grow with the CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 IMPROVING HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE AND INCREASING HEALTHCARE SPENDING

3.1.2 RISING NEED TO PREVENT BLOOD LOSS IN PATIENTS

3.1.3 GROWING NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURE

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF THE SURGICAL GLUES AND TISSUE ADHESIVES

3.2.2 SIDE EFFECTS OF SURGICAL GLUE

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 RISING HEALTH CONCIOUSNESS AND AWARENESS AMONG THE PEOPLE

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 LACK OF SKILLED STAFFS

3.4.2 LONG TIME TAKING PROCEDURE OF GETTING APPROVAL OF PRODUCTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 NATURAL

6.2.1 FIBRIN

6.2.2 COLLAGEN BASED COMPOUND

6.2.3 GELATIN

6.3 SYNTHETIC

6.3.1 CYANOACRYLATE

6.3.2 URETHANE BASED

6.3.3 HYDROGEL

6.3.4 GLUTARALDEHYDE GLUE

6.3.5 POLYSACCHARIDE BASED

6.3.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 CARDIAC SURGERY

7.3 NEUROSURGERY

7.4 GENERAL SURGERIES

7.5 ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY

7.6 PLASTIC SURGERY

7.7 WOUND MANAGEMENT

7.8 PULMONARY SURGERY

7.9 BURN BLEEDING

7.10 LIVER AND SPLEEN LACERATIONS

7.11 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET, BY INDICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 SURGICAL HEMOSTAT

8.3 TISSUE SEALING

8.4 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 HOSPITALS/CLINICS

9.3 SPECIALITY CLINICS

9.4 AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER

10 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 GLOBAL SURGICAL GLUE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

12 COMPANY PROFILE

