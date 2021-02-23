Online To Offline Commerce Market Report, Trends, CAGR status, Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024
O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.
Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.
Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024
Leading Players In The Online To Offline Commerce Market
Booking Holdings
Expedia
Uber
Didi Chuxing
Airbnb
Ctrip
Suning.com
Meituan Dianping
58.com
Tuniu Corporation
Fang Holdings Limited
Leju Holding Limited
Alibaba Health
Ping An Good Doctor
Grab Holdings
eHi Auto Services Limited
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Group-Buying Platform
Online Shopping Platform
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Travel & Tourism
Hotel Booking
Ridesharing
Restaurant
Others
The Online To Offline Commerce market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Online To Offline Commerce Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Online To Offline Commerce Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Online To Offline Commerce Market?
- What are the Online To Offline Commerce market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Online To Offline Commerce market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Online To Offline Commerce market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Online To Offline Commerce Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Online To Offline Commerce Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Online To Offline Commerce Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Online To Offline Commerce Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Online To Offline Commerce Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Online To Offline Commerce Market Forecast
