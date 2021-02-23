Online To Offline Commerce Market Report, Trends, CAGR status, Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024



O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

Online to Offline Commerce market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 242700 million by 2024

Leading Players In The Online To Offline Commerce Market

Booking Holdings

Expedia

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Ctrip

Suning.com

Meituan Dianping

58.com

Tuniu Corporation

Fang Holdings Limited

Leju Holding Limited

Alibaba Health

Ping An Good Doctor

Grab Holdings

eHi Auto Services Limited



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

The Online To Offline Commerce market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Online To Offline Commerce Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Online To Offline Commerce Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Online To Offline Commerce Market?

What are the Online To Offline Commerce market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Online To Offline Commerce market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Online To Offline Commerce market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Online To Offline Commerce Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Online To Offline Commerce Market Competition by Manufacturers

Online To Offline Commerce Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Online To Offline Commerce Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Online To Offline Commerce Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Online To Offline Commerce Market Forecast

