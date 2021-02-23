Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: Analysis and Outlook Report 2020-2024 Deliveroo, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, GrubHub, Just Eat Holding, MEITUAN, Foodler, Postmates, Swiggy
Online on-demand food delivery service providers are adopting digital and social media promotional campaigns in their marketing strategies. These services are further boosted by digital platforms through mobile and smartphone technologies. Their various features increase their service visibility and expand their product portfolio. Further, service providers further use social media platforms to run their service promotions and campaigns. These platforms increase consumer engagement and create brand and service awareness. The increasing digital platform and consumer engagement on social media platforms is identified to be one of the key factors having a positive impact on the online on-demand food delivery services market.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Leading Players In The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market
Deliveroo
Delivery Hero
DoorDash
GrubHub
Just Eat Holding
MEITUAN
Foodler
Postmates
Swiggy
OrderUp
Munchery
Segmentation by product type:
Order-focused food delivery services
Logistics-focused food delivery services
Segmentation by application:
Office buildings
Family
Other
The Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.
Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market?
- What are the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Forecast
