Industrial Lubricants Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Due to rapid commercialization and industrialization, the energy consumption is increasing, which is further leading to a rise in the number of power projects. Take for instance China’s installed power capacity; it was around 960.0 GW in 2017 and is expected to reach 1,300.0 GW by the end of 2020.

Since industrial lubricants help in amplifying the uptime and reliability of equipment, resulting in increased turbine efficiency and productivity of power plants, the demand for such products is surging. Industrial lubricants are used in the power sector for the smooth functioning of transformers and in oil-immersed circuit breakers and switchgear. Furthermore, pipeline networks of power plants also make use of industrial lubricants; they act as a thin barrier that keeps viscous and sticky materials away from the pipelines’ inner wall and lowers the pipeline operating pressure and friction.

The production base for industrial lubricants is expanding quickly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. For example, PETRONAS announced in 2017 its decision to invest $150.0 million for producing 110.0 million liters of lubricants, which include industrial lubricants, by 2019, near Mumbai, India.

Apart from the increasing production of industrial lubricants in APAC by regional firms, the key companies, based outside, are shifting their production bases to the region, which has enhanced the sales of industrial lubricants. This trend has strengthened the supply chain of various end-use industries located in the APAC region. Hence, the growth of the petrochemical sector in the region is resulting in the increasing production of industrial lubricants.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LUBRICANTS MARKET

By Product Process Oil General Oil Metalworking Fluid Engine Oil Others

By Application Metalworking Metal Forming Aluminum Copper Others – Manganese, Silicon, Zinc, Manganese-Silicon Alloys, and Nickel Metal Cutting Aluminum Copper Others – Bronze, Steel, Tin, Nickel, and Titanium Metal Joining Fastening Others – Brazing, Soldering, Adhesive Joining, and Riveting Metalworking Electronics Industrial Heat Exchangers Others – Polishing, Lapping, and Grinding Textiles Textile Weaving Non-Woven Textiles Textile Finishing Dyeing Stentering Drying Printing Others – Singeing, Desizing, Scouring, and Bleaching Composites Others – Quilting, Sewing, Ginning, Blending, Carding, and Combing Energy Transformers Pipelines Liquefied Natural Gas Ocean Energy Others – Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Refining, Transmission, and Well Services Chemical Manufacturing Industrial Gases Fertilizers Polymers Others- Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Surfactants and Cleaning Materials, Adhesives, Oilfield Chemicals, Catalysts, Agricultural Chemicals, and Advanced Materials Industries Food Processing Beverages Frozen Food Canned Food Fruits & Vegetables Others – Canned Fish, Meat, Baked Food, Noodles, Pickles, and Spices Products Processed Potatoes Bakery Cocoa & Chocolate Others – Fishes, Meat, and Sea Food Products Hydraulic Machinery Compressors Bearings Others – Valves, Actuators, Accumulators, and Filters Others – Mining and Jewelery

By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific (APAC) Central and South America (CSA) Middle East and Africa (MEA)



