Fat Replacers Market Analysis by Requirements, Demand and Supply 2020 to 2025

Global Fat Replacers Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.23%during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Fat Replacers market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion NV, Fiberstar, Inc. among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Scope of the Report:

A fat replacer is a substance that can be found in foods such as baked goods, cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, margarine, salad dressing, sauces and gravies and has no health risks and tastes and looks like natural fat but has fewer calories. It is segmented by source, which includes plant and animal source; by type into carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based fat replacers and by form into liquid and powder. Fat replacers are widely used in food and beverage processing. Major application segments include bakery & confectionery, beverages, and convenience foods. It has three segments depending on their source of formulation, namely, carbohydrate, protein, and lipid. The rising demand for low-calorie and low-fat diet is identified as one of the primary growth factors for fat replacer market.

Key Market Trends:

Carbohydrate-based Fat Replacers Hold the Largest Market Share

The global fat replacers market is segmented by type, application, and geography. By type, this market is further segmented into carbohydrate, protein, and lipid-based fat replacer. Among these, carbohydrate-based fat replacers segment retains its position at the top of the market and accounted for a market share of about 58% in 2016. Carbohydrate-based fat replacers help retain texture, moisture, viscosity and provide mouth-feel and continues to lead the market because of its status as US FDA recognized GRAS substances. Cellulose (Avicel cellulose gel, MethocelTM, Solka-Floc) can replace some or all of the fat in dairy products, sauces, frozen desserts, and salad dressings.

