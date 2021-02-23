Electric Bus Market Astonishing Growth in Coming Years: ABB TOSA, BYD, Daimler AG, Proterra Inc., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd, Jingzhou Xinwei Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., AB Volvo



Global Electric Bus Industry was valued at USD 45.8 Billion in the year 2017. Global Electric Bus Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% from 2018 to reach USD 182 Billion by the year 2025.

Global Electric Bus Industry was valued at USD 45.8 Billion in the year 2017. Global Electric Bus Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% from 2018 to reach USD 182 Billion by the year 2025.

Leading Players In The Electric Bus Market ABB TOSA, BYD, Daimler AG, Proterra Inc., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd, Jingzhou Xinwei Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Zhuhai Guangtong Automobile Co. Ltd., New Flyer Industries Inc

By Size

Below 10 Meters Length

Above 10 Meters Length

By Technology

Parallel Hybrid Bus

Series Hybrid Bus

Series-Parallel Hybrid Bus

Pure Electric Bus

The Electric Bus market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Electric Bus Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Electric Bus Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Electric Bus Market Competition by Manufacturers

Electric Bus Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Electric Bus Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Electric Bus Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Electric Bus Market Forecast

