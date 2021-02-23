Drone Market Analysis 2020 Top Growing Companies: DJI Drones, UVify Inc., Hubsan Drones, 3D Robotics Inc., General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corp., Aerovironment Inc



Drone Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Drone Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Global Drone Industry was valued at USD 14.5 Billion in the year 2017. Global Drone Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.83% from 2018 to reach USD 66.93 Billion by the year 2025.

Leading Players In The Drone Market DJI Drones, UVify Inc., Hubsan Drones, 3D Robotics Inc., General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corp., Aerovironment Inc., Bae Systems, Boeing, Parrot S.A., Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Rising research

Drone Industry Overview By Application

Surveying and Mapping

Inspection and Monitoring

Search and Rescue Operation

Media and Entertainment

Precision Agriculture

Others

Drone Industry Overview By Component

Sensors

Controller System

Navigation System

Cameras

Propulsion System

Battery

Others

Drone Industry Overview By Type

Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)

Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE)

High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE)

Fixed-Wing

The Drone market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Drone Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Drone Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Drone Market?

What are the Drone market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Drone market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Drone market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Drone Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Drone Market Competition by Manufacturers

Drone Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Drone Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Drone Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Drone Market Forecast

