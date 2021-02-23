Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

The increasing level of pollution can be viewed as the key factor driving the diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market growth. It is being estimated that the sector will witness a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018–2023, generating revenue of over $20,500 million. The sales of heavy-duty vehicles have considerably increased over the last decade and so has the amount of harmful substances discharged into the atmosphere. Thus, concerns over air pollution have impelled governments to form stringent regulations on emissions and encourage the adoption of technologies that help reduce the pollution level.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/diesel-exhaust-fluid-market/report-sample

Diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue is a composition of 67.5% deionized water and 32.5% urea. It is used to lower nitrogen oxide emissions from the exhaust, which it achieves via selective catalytic reduction. Based on storage solutions, the diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market can be categorized into bulk storage, portable containers, and dispensers.

During the historical period 2013–2017, bulk storage registered the highest sales volume, as AdBlue was primarily bought for heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks, which require a constant supply of the fluid. Thus, a rise in truck sales directly resulted in demand for AdBlue in bulk. The trend being observed in the diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market suggests an increase in the use of DEF in passenger cars too.

Due to growing environmental concerns, even people have started doing their bit to reduce emissions. This is apparent from the fact that historical sales volume and revenue CAGRs of AdBlue for passenger cars were higher than those for heavy-duty vehicles, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. As more people adopt this technology for their vehicles, the sales of DEF will increase further.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=diesel-exhaust-fluid-market

Along from logistics companies and individuals, farmers are trying to cut down on emissions. The fact that during the historical period, DEF sales for non-vehicular applications, which include diesel pumps and tractors, grew more than those for vehicular applications, aptly supports this development. To cater to the rising demand for produce in the developing world, North American and European farmers are working toward increasing their yield. This is pushing the demand for diesel pumps and tractors, which, coupled with the need for reduced emissions, is expected to take the diesel exhaust fluid (AdBlue) market forward.

GLOBAL DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID MARKET

By Storage Solutions – Bulk Storage (Bulk-Shipment Truckloads, Indoor/Outdoor Storage Tanks), Dispensers, and Portable Containers

By Applications – Vehicular (Heavy Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Light Duty Vehicles, Off-Highway, Passenger Car) and Non-Vehicular

By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GLOBAL DIESEL EXHAUST FLUID MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

By Storage Solutions

By Applications

By Country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

By Storage Solutions

By Applications

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

APAC Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

By Storage Solutions

By Applications

By Country – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC

LATAM Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

By Storage Solutions

By Applications

By Country – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM

MEA Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

By Storage Solutions

By Applications

By Country – Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, and Rest of MEA

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald