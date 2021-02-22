Tableau Services Market Competitive Status and Industry Forecast By Top Players Tableau Software, Perceptive Analytics, Accenture, Deloitte, Silicus, InterWorks, Bilytica ( Business Intelligence & Analytics), LiquidHub, Capgemini, Bodhtree and Others

Global Tableau Services Market report supports the business to take better decisions for the successful future planning in terms of current and future trends in particular product or the industry. Global Tableau Services Market report is an analytical assessment of the most important challenges that may arrive in the market with respect to sales, export/import, or revenue. This report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the ICT industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. What is more, Global Tableau Services Market research report is a great source to gain current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025.

Global Tableau Services Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 636.17 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1745.86 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in adoption rates of business analytics services.

Market Definition: Global Tableau Services Market

Tableau services can be defined as the various data analytics services that include various aspects to it such as analysis of the data generated, consultation on the basis of the analysis and portraying the data visually for the ease of understanding and communication of data. Increasing data generation and adoption of data analysis by the various enterprises is a factor expected to drive the market growth.

Global Tableau Services Market Competitive Analysis:

Global tableau services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tableau services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Tableau Services Market,

By Service Type (Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Data Preparation, Governance, Dashboard Development & Designing, Server Development),

Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (Technology, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Power, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Tableau Services Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the tableau services market are:-

TABLEAU SOFTWARE,

Perceptive Analytics,

Accenture,

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

Silicus Technologies LLC, InterWorks, Bilytica Pakistan, Vizual Intelligence Inc., SA Technologies Inc., LiquidHub Inc., Unilytics Corporation, Capgemini and Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.

All the data and information included in the Global Tableau Services Market report is extracted from incredibly reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, white papers, journals, newspapers, and mergers. The company profiles of all the major players and brands that are dominating the market are mentioned in the report with respect to their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. The market analysis and insights covered in this Global Tableau Services Market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, TABLEAU SOFTWARE acquired Empirical Systems, with this acquisition TABLEAU aims at providing ease of use to the consumers of their products due to Empirical’s AI expertise and capabilities of implementing AI insight in data generation.

In February 2018, Capgemini announced the acquisition of LiquidHub Inc. which helps Capgemini expand its product and service capabilities in North American region and expands their product portfolio.

