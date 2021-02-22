Service Robotics Market Innovative Technology Growth Applications, Analysis of Key Players | Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently introduced Service Robotics Market research study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players in the study are Parrot Drones SAS; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; KUKA AG; DJI; Omron Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Lely; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; and More. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Global service robotics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.72 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in demand for automation services and products from the various developing regions of the world.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Kongsberg Maritime; DeLaval Inc.; iRobot.in; Intuitive Surgical; ECA GROUP; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Cal-Comp Technology(Philippines), Inc.; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Seegrid Corporation; Kollmorgen; Dematic; Knightscope, Inc.; JBT; Smith & Nephew; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; SSI SCHAEFER AG; Grenzebach Group; Stryker; Bastian Solutions, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; YUJIN ROBOT CO., LTD; SAMSUNG; SoftBank Robotics; Robert Bosch GmbH and ECOVACS.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the adoption and application areas of service robotics is expected to increase its demand and positively affect the growth of the market

High return on investments within a short period of time with the adoption of these robots amid increasing costs of human labour; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing usage and demand of these robots for self-defence and military applications is expected to positively drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for the development and high cost of R&D expenditure are factors restraining the growth of the market

Lack of experience in a number of environments and areas where the need for safe working environment is of utmost importance is expected to restrain the growth of the market growth

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

What does the report offer?

Market Forecasts:

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Service Robotics Market.

Study on Key Market Trends:

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Service Robotics Market.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Service Robotics Market.

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Service Robotics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Service Robotics Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

