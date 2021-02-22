Potato Chips Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

Global Potato Chips Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Potato Chips market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Potato Chips market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global potato chips market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global Potato Chips market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Burts Potato Chips Ltd, Calbee, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc, Utz Quality Foods, LLC., KETTLE FOODS, INC., Great Lakes Potato Chips, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Herr Foods Inc., The Kellogg Company among others.

Scope of the Report:

Global Potato Chips market is segmented by type as fried, baked; by flavor as plain, salted and flavored. Asper the distribution channel it is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, independent retailers, online retail stores and other distribution channels; and by geography. Moreover, the distribution channels are included to provide a detailed analysis of retail platform and its sales-growth pertaining to specific product type. The geographical segmentation offers holistic as well as specific market sentiments of the potato market of every region around the globe along with their representative countries.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Expenditure on Savoury Snacks

Due to changing lifestyles, consumers are not only opting for easy food options but also looking for authentic and natural snack options with health & wellness attributes, which influencing per capita expenditure in the savory snacks products including potato chips. Additionally, the per capita expenditure on savory snacks products is growing in developing economies such as India and China and is supported by rising disposable income in the countries. According to Defra, average expenditure per person per week on crips and potato snacks in UK is increased by the growth rate of 2.55% during the time period 2009 to 2016 which is supporting the market growth in Europe region. In developed economies, consumers are trading up and spending more on premium and healthy varieties of savory snacks, while consumers in emerging countries including Brazil, China and India, typically base their snack choices on product availability and experimentation.

