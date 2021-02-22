Portable Fire Extinguisher Market To 2027 Segments, Opportunity, Growth And Forecast By End-Use Industry

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Overview

The global portable fire extinguisher market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 73,000 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% from 2019 to 2027.

Across the world, sustained government initiatives are increasing awareness about the benefits of portable fire extinguishers among the general public. Portable fire extinguishers are almost mandatory in commercial buildings across the world.

The Asia Pacific portable fire extinguisher market is a prominent market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Driving Factors

Rise in both, commercial and residential construction, is increasing the demand for fire extinguishers, which subsequently is increasing the demand for portable fire extinguishers.

In various countries across the world, the installation of portable fire extinguishers is mandatory as per government regulations. Increase in commercial establishments, factories, manufacturing plants, warehouses, etc., are increasing the demand for commercial & industrial portable fire extinguishers.

Morita Group is a portable fire extinguisher manufacturer based in Japan. As per its investor presentation dated May 9, 2019, the demand for portable fire extinguishers is expected to rise, as the installation of fire extinguishers becomes mandatory in small-scale restaurants in Japan.

In various countries, transportation vehicles carrying inflammable and hazardous substances are mandated to carry portable fire extinguishers as per law.

As per the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of the U.K. Government as per ADR regulations, vehicles weighing 3.5 tons need to carry a minimum portable dry powder fire extinguisher of 2 kg and additional 2 kg. Vehicles weighing between 3.5 tons and 7.5 tons need to carry an 8 kg dry powder portable fire extinguisher. Vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons need to carry a portable fire extinguisher of total 12 kg. The rise in the number of transportation vehicles across the world is increasing the demand for portable fire extinguishers.

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher – Market Preference

In terms of agent types, portable fire extinguishers using chemical & powder agents are the most widely used, and hold a prominent share. Dry chemical portable fire extinguishers are one of the most widely used.

In terms of fire type, fire extinguishers of Class A, B, and C (that are effective against fire types A, B, and C) are the most widely used and hold a large market share.

North America is the second-largest portable fire extinguisher market, both, in terms of value and volume.

As per the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), the number of fires in the U.S. were 1,319,500 in 2017.

The number of fire related deaths in the U.S. increased from 3,320 in 2008 to 3,400 in 2017, an increase of 9.6%. In the U.S., economic loss due to fire increased from US$ 17.6 billion in 2008 to US$ 23.0 billion in 2017, an increase of 12.0%.

From these facts, it is evident that, the demand for portable fire extinguishers is increasing in the U.S., and is expected to increase in the future too. Canada is the second-largest portable fire extinguisher market in North America.

Europe is the third-largest market for portable fire extinguishers, both, in terms of value and volume.

According to the Center of Fire Statistics (CFS) of International Association of Fire and Rescue Services (CTIF’s) report 2019, the number of fire deaths in Germany, France, and the U.K. were 367, 335, and 325 respectively, in 2015.

Across Europe, governments have mandated strict regulations related to the installation of portable fire extinguishers in public places.

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Competitive Landscape

The portable fire extinguisher market report offers a dashboard view of the market share analysis of leading players in portable fire extinguisher market, along with structural analysis.

Major Players Covered Under the Scope

Morita Holdings Corporation Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd Amerex Corporation Fest Fire Security Britannia Fire Ltd Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG Johnson Controls International Plc. Fike Corporation United Technologies Corporation Flamestop Australia Pty. Ltd.

