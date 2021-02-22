Linear Motor Market To 2026 Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization

According to a new market research report titled ‘Linear Motor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ published by Transparency Market Research, the global linear motor market is expected to reach US$ 1,878.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific is likely to continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of about 5.7% in the coming years. The flat-bed design of linear motors is anticipated to significantly drive the linear motor market in Middle East & Africa.

Dynamic Function of the Ironless Linear Motor

The global linear motor market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate, due to the increasing adoption of ironless linear motors. Ironless linear motors do not possess an iron core. Therefore, no attractive force is present between primary and secondary parts, thus avoiding cogging. New innovations in direct drives are estimated to propel the global linear motor market in the coming years. A rise in the adoption of advanced technologies to achieve smooth motion and reduce heat dissipation is estimated to drive the linear motor market during the forecast period. Key market players are continuously enhancing their research and development expertise to design advanced technology in linear motors. Also, demand for a real-time interface between the overlaid machine control and direct drives is expected to augment the linear motor market.

Linear Motor market: Scope of the Report

The global linear motor market has been broadly segmented based on design, sales channel, axis, application, and region. According to the research study, the flat-bed design segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the flat-bed segment of the linear motor market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The cylindrical segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.6% over the forecast period. Based on sales channel, the direct OEM segment of the linear motor market held a prominent market share of about 54.7% in 2017, followed by the distributors segment.

In terms of axis, the multi-axis segment is anticipated to constitute a significant market share of 64.1% in 2026. This is due to higher accuracy, speed, and resolution of multi-axis linear motors. Based on application, the semiconductor segment accounted for significant market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the semiconductor industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The electronics and assembly segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.

Asia Pacific held a key market revenue share of the linear motor market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of linear motors across Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for vendors, especially in the electronics and assembly applications, during the forecast period. In 2017, China, South Korea, and Japan contributed to the majority of the revenue share in Asia Pacific. However, in terms of CAGR, the market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Global Linear Motor Market: Competitive dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global linear motor market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players in the linear motor market are Aerotech Inc., ETEL S.A., Moog Inc., KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kollmorgen Corporation, NTI AG LinMot, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

