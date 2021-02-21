Smart Insulin Pen Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027 | DIAMESCO, Big Foot Biomedical, Diabnext, Novo Novardisk

Smart insulin pen is an innovative product that is incorporated with the application. The smart insulin pen is operated by the Bluetooth that enables continues tracking, monitoring and measuring of the insulin in a diabetic patient. The features of the smart pen monitors each dose and the data is delivered through a smartphone application. It also reduces the manual tracking of the logbooks which becomes complicated for the patients.

The smart insulin pen market is expected to grow owing to the key factors such as rising incidences of diabetes among the population across the world, increasing population, growing obesity across the world and others. The market is expected to experience several growth opportunities due to the rising technological development in the insulin pen technologies and collaborations among the market players for the product development.

The key players influencing the market are:

Companion Medical

Novo Novardisk A/S

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Diabnext

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co.Ltd

BERLIN-CHEMIE AG

DIAMESCO CO., Ltd.

Big Foot Biomedical

The global smart insulin pen market is segmented on the basis of application, connectivity type, and distribution channel. Based on the application the market is segmented as type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes. Based on the connectivity type the market is classified as USB and Bluetooth. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as retail pharmacies, hospitals pharmacies, and on-line distribution.

Smart Insulin Pen Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Smart Insulin Pen Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

