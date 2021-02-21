New drugs for Cell Expansion excite : Key takeaway from Assessment Analysis

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cell Expansion’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Terumo BCT (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (United States),Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (United States),Corning, Inc. (United States),STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada),Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (United States)

Growing Focus on R&D for Cell-Based Therapies will help to boost global cell expansion market. Cell expansion is the process of production of cells from a single cell which used therapeutic development, micro-level research of cells and drug screening. Also, cell expansion is mainly used in the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. The upsurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and development in the number of GMP certified products will act as a major driver of cell expansion market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Consumables, Reagents, Media & Serum, Disposables (Tissue Culture Flasks, Bioreactor Accessories, and Others), Instruments (Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment, Bioreactors, Automated Cell Expansion Systems)), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Cell Banking, Cancer Research, Other), End User (Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Cell Banks, Others), Cell Type (Human Cells (Stem Cells, Differentiated Cells), Animal Cells)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Growing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

Rising Government Funds for Cell-Based Research

Market Growth Drivers:

Developing the Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Focus on Regenerative Medicine

Restraints:

Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology

High Cost for Operations

Opportunities:

Huge Demand for 3D Cell Expansion Technology

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Cell Expansion Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Cell Expansion Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Cell Expansion Revenue by Type

Global Cell Expansion Volume by Type

Global Cell Expansion Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Cell Expansion Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

