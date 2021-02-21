Mammography Systems Market Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Market Effect Factors Analysis 2027

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose of x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammogram called as mammography exam, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women. The patient’s experience during a digital mammogram is similar to having a conventional film mammogram.

The mammography systems market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the geriatric population, proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and an upsurge in the incidence rate of breast cancer. However, radiation exposure risks and the generation of false-positive or negative are expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements drive the mammography market.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Analogic Corporation.

– Carestream Health, Inc.

– Delphinus Medical Technologies

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Hologic, Inc.

– IMS Giotto S.P.A

– Konica Minolta, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Planmed Oy



This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Mammography Systems

Compare major Mammography Systems providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Mammography Systems providers

Profiles of major Mammography Systems providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Mammography Systems -intensive vertical sectors

The mammography systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as analog systems, full field digital mammography systems and breast tomosynthesis systems. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as Screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Mammography Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Mammography Systems Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Mammography Systems\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Mammography Systems\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Mammography Systems market is provided.

