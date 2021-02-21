Gunshot Detection System Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Raytheon Company, ShotSpotter, Shooter Detection Systems, AmberBox and Louroe Electronics

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Gunshot Detection System Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Gunshot Detection System industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Gunshot Detection System market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Gunshot Detection System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Gunshot Detection System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global gunshot detection system market accounted to US$ 850.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 4,325.0 Mn by 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Raytheon Company

2. ShotSpotter, Inc.

3. Shooter Detection Systems LLC

4. AmberBox Inc.

5. Louroe Electronics

6. Safety Dynamics Inc.

7. Microflown Avisa BV

8. Rheinmetall AG

9. QinetiQ North America

10. Databuoy Corporation

Product Type Insights

Currently, the market players in gunshot detection system market are experiencing significant demand for gunshot detection systems in several indoor and outdoor applications such as educational institutes, retail, property management, airports, manufacturing industry, government agencies, military, law enforcement agencies, and sports & entertainment facilities including many others. The companies are also inclined towards integrating gunshot detection system with video management systems, critical emergency management systems, access control, alarm input, mass notification, and many more that will provide the customer with novel solutions in near future. There is a mounting attentiveness towards indoor gunfire detection system by major hospitality and commercial segment across the globe. Some of the educational institute and commercial consumers, including hotels have already started installing indoor systems to identify interior active shoot incidents. This factor has driven the gunshot detection system market heavily. However, due to less awareness about the indoor systems these are still in its nascent stage and is expected to grow in near future.

Installation Insights

Gunshot detection system delivers the real-time awareness to soldiers and police to respond quickly and accurately to aggressive attacks to better defend themselves from snipers and other gunfire threats. This technology locates gunfire faster and more accurately as compared to a human that help to increase officer’s safety and locating forensic shreds of evidence at the scene. The global gunshot detection system market offer insights depending on different types of installations such as fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable devices which provides the end users with enemy detection and localization capabilities. Amongst them, in 2017, fixed gunshot detection system dominated the gunshot detection system market with more than two-thirds of the share in the global market.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Gunshot Detection System market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Gunshot Detection System market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gunshot Detection System market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Gunshot Detection System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

