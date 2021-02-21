Exclusive and Latest Research on Property Management Software Market by 2026 With Top Key profiles: Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, Iqware, AppFolio, Accruent

“In this report, the Property Management Software industry was 2377.70 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3333.47 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2017 and 2022.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

On the basis of type, the Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise PMS and Cloud-Based PMS. The Cloud-Based PMS segment was accounted for the larger share of the global market in 2016.

End-users, included in this market are Household, Hospitality and Vacation Rental, Commercial, and Industrial usage. The Household application was accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

North America was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 44.4% in 2016. Following North America, Asia-Pacific was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of about 25.9%. Europe was also important sales regions for Property Management Software.

The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, Iqware, AppFolio, Accruent, Syswin Soft, Qube Global Software, Buildium, Rockend, Console Group, InnQuest Software, and so on. Among them, Yardi Systems and RealPage are the global leading suppliers.

Global Property Management Software Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Property Management Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Property Management Software investments from 2019 till 2026.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Yardi Systems, RealPage, Entrata, MRI Software, Iqware, AppFolio, Accruent, Syswin Soft, Qube Global Software, Buildium, Rockend, Console Group, InnQuest Software.

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software), Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

Household Application, Hospitality and Vacation Rental Application, Commercial Application, Industry Application

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Property Management Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Property Management Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Property Management Software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

