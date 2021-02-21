Electrosurgical Devices Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application. The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electrosurgical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global electrosurgical devices market, based on the product was segmented into electrosurgical generators, active electrodes, dispersive electrodes and other products. In 2017, the electrosurgical generators segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the active electrodes is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the limiting amount of time that a high voltage setting is used and can also eliminate concerns about capacitive coupling.

The market for electrosurgical devices is expected to grow as rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and growing geriatric population & associated rise in chronic diseases are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the development of argon plasma coagulation (APC) are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the electrosurgical devices market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC. Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, BOVIE MEDICAL, and Parkell, Inc. For instance, in May 2018, Olympus launched and received the approval for the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. This is the latest generation of electrosurgical devices developed majorly for GI and pulmonary, and includes all of the modes and settings needed by physicians that requires argon plasma coagulation (APC). The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of GI and pulmonary devices. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global electrosurgical devices market as follows:

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market – By Product

Electrosurgical Generators

Active Electrodes

Dispersive Electrodes

Other

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market – By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

Others

