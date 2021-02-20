Retort Packaging Market New Development, Rising Trends and Demand Growth 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Retort Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Retort Packaging investments from 2020 till 2025.

The retort packaging market was valued at USD 38.785 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.11% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Retort Packaging market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Amcor, Ltd, Constantia Flexibles, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Clondalkin Industries BV, Coveris Holdings SA, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Mondi PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A, Proampac, Sonoco Product Company, Winpak Ltd, Sealed Air Corp. among others

Scope of the Report

Retort pouches combine the advantages of the metal can with the frozen boil-in-the-bag. They consist a thin profile of the pouch or container that provides rapid heat transfer for both preparation and for sterilization during processing.

Key Market Trends

Pouches to hold Major Share

Owing to various advantages such as high shelf life equal to metal containers, resistance to corrosion, customizable size, etc. compared to the other available alternates, pouches are one of the most widely used packaging methods.

The manufacture of pouches is easier compared to other forms of packaging. The rapid transfer of heat, aids in the preparation and sterilization during packaging. The thin profile of the pouch contributes to about 30%-40% reduction of processing times; these factors have further aided in the growth of pouches for retort packaging.

Governments of countries, like India, have been keen on producing vegetables and other ready-to-eat food in pouches to avoid contamination of the products. This also enables the availability of such foods off the shelf. These pouches also can be vacuum packed, which can be used for products, like smoked seafood.

Due to the development of on-the-go food consumption, the size of consumption has been decreasing, which has further provided a boost for pouches. There has been a shift toward flexible packaging compared to rigid packaging, which further enables the growth of pouches.

The rise in the middle-aged population globally is stimulating the growth of packaged food. In many developing countries, the average rate of annual spending on packaged food has increased by more than 20% annually.

Geographic Trends

The United States accounts for more than 20% of the global food retail industry, with an estimated market size of more than USD 1,000 billion. The retail food industry is witnessing growth, owing to the growing demand for packaged food products. Further growth has been forecasted for the market, because of the rise in investments in the healthcare industry, for flexible and retort packaging solutions. The major industry players increasing focus on the lucrative market opportunities has resulted in major revenue-generating opportunities in the region. Being home to some of the biggest retail stores and highly-informed customers, makes North America, a very favorable destination for investments in the retort packaging market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Retort Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

