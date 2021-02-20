Microalgae Market 2026 : Detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia

“In this report, global Microalgae Market will reach 3675.80 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.49%

The Microalgae sales revenue was 2956.15 Million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 3675.80 Million USD in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.49% from 2016 to 2022.

Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (μm) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.

Microalgae can be divided into five categories: Spirulina type, Chlorella type, Dunaliella type, Amphora type and other types. Spirulina type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 55.01% in 2017, followed by Chlorella type, account for 22.90% and Dunaliella type account for 8.27%.

The consumption market share of global Microalgae in Food use, Feed use, Pharmaceuticals use, Biofuels use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 17.86%, 27.47%, 40.34%, 6.30% and 8.03% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Microalgae in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Microalgae market has the most promising sales prospects in Pharmaceuticals use.

Our research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Microalgae revenue market, accounted for 74.82% of the total global market with a revenue of 18631.6 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 5.81% with a revenue of 1447.1 million USD.

The global leading players in this market are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry, Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Microalgae industry is not only begin to transit to Microalgae products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep stable increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The Players Mentioned in our report are DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER.

Global Microalgae Market: Product Segment Analysis

Navicula, Amphora, Pavlova, Isochrysis, Crypthecodinium cohnii, Others

Global Microalgae Market: Application Segment Analysis

Food, Feed (For Bivalves, For Shrimp, For Marine fish larvae, For zooplankton), Pharmaceuticals, Biofuels

Table of Content

Chapter 1 about the Microalgae

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 Microalgae Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

Chapter 5 Company Details

Chapter 6 Globalization & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Consumption Forecast by Major Regions

Chapter 9 Microalgae Market Forecast through 2026

Chapter 10 Key Success Factors and Market Conclusion

TO BE CONTINUED…

*You can glance through the list of Tables and Figures when you view the sample copy of Microalgae Market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Microalgae market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Microalgae market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Microalgae market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

Reason to Buy –

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Microalgae market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

