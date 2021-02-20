Market: Maintaining a Strong Outlook – Here’s Why

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automobile Leasing’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Enterprise (United States),Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (United States),Avis Budget Group (United States),Europcar (France),Sixt Car Hire (Germany),ALD Automotive (France),Localiza (Brazil),Movida (Brazil),CAR Inc. (China),Unidas (Brazil),Goldcar (Spain),Fox Rent a Car (United States),LeasePlan Corporation (Netherlands),ACE Rent a Car (United States),Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (China),U-Save Car & Truck Rental, Inc. (United States),Yestock Car Rental Co ltd. (Hong Kong)

Automobile Leasing leads to use the new vehicle without transfer of ownership of the vehicle, i.e. without paying a large amount money or taking out a loan. The vehicles can be available to use with small amount of down payments. On average less than 20% of the car original value need to be paid to the automobile lenders.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Short-term Rental, Long-term Rental), Application (Personal, Enterprise, Other), Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Four Wheelers, Others), Consumer Type (Commercial Customers, Non-commercial Customers)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Introduction to New Mobility Techniques

Growing Demand for Subscription Based Leasing

Market Growth Drivers:

Cost Saving Advantages of Car Leasing

Costs Independent of Current Pricing Fluctuations simplifies Reselling

Restraints:

Cost Consuming in the Long Run

Driving Limits up to Specific Miles per Year

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Electronic Vehicle Leasing

Introduction to Private Leasing

Challenges:

Higher Insurance Costs

Prerequisites of Past Credits and Financial History

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automobile Leasing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automobile Leasing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automobile Leasing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automobile Leasing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automobile Leasing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automobile Leasing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

