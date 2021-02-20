Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The rapid microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of rapid microbiology test kits and equipment. Rapid testing methods include equipment such as flow cytometry and mass spectroscopy. Rapid microbiology testing has high sensitivity and less turnover time compared to traditional methods, and is used to diagnose infectious diseases or target products by examining pathogens within a short period.

Major players in the rapid microbiology testing kits market are Abbott Laboratories , Becton, Dickinson and Company , Bruker Corporation , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. , Danaher Corporation

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market was valued at about $3.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.85 billion at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2022.

North America was the largest region in the rapid microbiology testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America respectively.

The rising number of infectious diseases is one of the major drivers for the rapid microbiology testing kits market. Rapid diagnostic tests are faster, more reliable, and more widely available than traditional tests. As the number of infectious disease cases increases, the need for tests to confirm these disease also increases. With increasing demand for microbiology tests, the need for rapid microbiology tests is increasing as it gives quicker results than normal microbiology tests.

The stringent regulations related to rapid microbiology testing kits are a major restraint for the market. This is because scientific validation is a critical part of obtaining regulatory approval for a rapid microbiology testing method. In this regard, various tests such as a test for accuracy, specificity, precision, range and robustness are mandatory. The processes for evaluating, validating and implementing rapid microbiology test methods are expensive and time consuming.

