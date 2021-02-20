Global LIDAR Drones Market Strategies to Improve Market Share | Waymo LLC; Teledyne Optech, DJI; SICK AG; 3D Robotics; Velodyne Lidar, Inc

According to the latest research, global demand for LiDAR Drones Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 34.53 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 404.83 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 36.03% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of the product from private and government organizations.

If you are involved in the LIDAR Drones industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (LiDAR Lasers, Navigation & Positioning, UAV Camera, Others), Product (Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone, Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone), Application (Corridor Mapping, Archaeology, Construction, Environment, Entertainment, Defense, Precision Agriculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rapid demand and adoption of the product from the agricultural industry and farming practices; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for accurate and efficient surveillance systems from the various end-use industries is expected to drive the market growths

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree LIDAR Drones overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various LIDAR Drones industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the LIDAR Drones Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the LIDAR Drones is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various LIDAR Drones Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the LIDAR Drones Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the LIDAR Drones Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



Key Market Competitors: LIDAR Drones Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in LiDAR drones market are DJI; SICK AG; 3D Robotics; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; Waymo LLC; Teledyne Optech; RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH; Leica Geosystems AG – Part of Hexagon; Phoenix LiDAR Systems; HEXAGON; FARO Technologies, Inc.; Blue Skies Drone Rental; Trimble Inc.; Ouster, Inc.; Valeo; Topcon; Leosphere; Fagerman Technologies, dba. LiDARUSA; 3D LASER MAPPING and Coptrz.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, SICK AG announced the launch of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors. The sensors termed as “LMS1000” and “MRS1000” are set to be used as infrared LiDAR sensors providing high levels of accuracy even in large distances. The sensors are equipped with company’s HDDM+ technology providing consisting effective accurate information

In September 2017, Trimble Inc. announced the launch of three new GNSS-Inertial Systems for Direct Georeferencing on UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), termed as “APX-15-EI UAV”, “APX-18 UAV” and “APX-20 UAV”. These products are expected to expand the products portfolio of the company’s Direct Georeferencing on UAVs

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global LIDAR Drones Market

LIDAR Drones Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

LIDAR Drones Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

LIDAR Drones Size (Value) Comparison by Region

LIDAR Drones Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

LIDAR Drones Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of LIDAR Drones

Global LIDAR Drones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

