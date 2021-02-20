Global Fuel Management System Market Strategies and Revenue Assessments 2020-2026 | Dover Corporation, Franklin Fueling Systems, Gilbarco Veeder-Root

The Fuel Management System market report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. DBMR team with project supervisors introduces the customers on each key viewpoint including product improvement, key regions of advancement, application demonstrating, utilization of innovations, the obtaining methodologies, investigating specialty development openings and new markets. Not to mention, this Fuel Management System report is amazingly characterized by the application of several charts, graphs, and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

The Global Fuel Management System Market is expected to reach USD 802.4 million by 2025 from USD 484.8 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In June, 2016, Franklin Fueling Systems, the global leader in Total System Solutions for retail petroleum equipment systems, has announced the launch of FFS PRO: University. This new full-feature platform will serve as the industry’s premier training, certification, and resource tool for installation professionals.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in Global Fuel Management System Market are Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Dover Corporation, Franklin Fueling Systems, Omnitracs, Wayne Fueling Systems, World Fuel Services, Piusi S.p.A., PIUSI USA, Inc., The Triscan Group, FuelForce – Multiforce Systems, Road-Track, Banlaw, Banlaw Systems (Europe) Ltd, HID Global, HID Global – EMEA,HID Global – APAC, Banlaw Africa Group, Fluid Management Technology, Timeplan Fuel Solutions Ltd, Sentinel Fuel Products, Guduza System Technologies (Pty) Ltd, ESI Total Fuel Management, AssetWorks LLC, Smartflow Technologies Inc., Technotrade, Romteck Australia Pty Ltd, Newlea Fuel Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, Emerson, SCI Distribution, E-Drive Technology, Fleetmatics, Telenav, Trimble Inc., Orpak Systems and others

Market Segmentation of Global Fuel Management System market

Based on Application, the market is segmented into

Fuel storage monitoring,

Access control and

Fuel dispensing

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

Hardware,

Software and

Services

The hardware segment is sub segmented into automatic tank gauge systems, fuel control systems and identification devices.

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Based on Industry, the market is segmented into

Mining and construction,

Military & defense,

Oil & gas,

Transportation and logistics

