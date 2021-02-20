Data Preparation Tools Market: The Next Big Frontier for R&D & Innovation Competition
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Data Preparation Tools' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States),TIBCO Software (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Datawatch (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Qlik Technologies (United States),SAP SE (United States),Talend (United States),Microstrategy (United States),Alteryx, Inc. (United States),Informatica Corporation (United States)
Data preparation tools or software which is used for collection of data from different sources, merging data, organizing data and data analysis. Data preparation tools helps to improve data quality and integrity. It include function such as data cataloging, data quality, data governance, Data ingestion and Data curation.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Data collection, Data cataloging, Data quality, Data governance, Data ingestion, Data curation), Application (IT and Telecom, Retail and E – commerce, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment Model (On – premise, Cloud)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Adoption of Cloud Based Platform
Increasing Demand of Self Service Data Preparation Tools
Market Growth Drivers:
Increase Dependency of Real Time Data
Up surging Demand in Industries Such As IT, Healthcare and Other
Restraints:
Organizational Obstacle to data Preparations
High Installation Price
Lack of Professionals
Opportunities:
IOT based Data Preparation Tools
Innovation of New Technology
Challenges:
Increasing Concern towards Data Security and Privacy
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Table of Contents
Global Data Preparation Tools Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Data Preparation Tools Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Data Preparation Tools Market Forecast
