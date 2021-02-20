Data Preparation Tools Market: The Next Big Frontier for R&D & Innovation Competition

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Data Preparation Tools’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States),TIBCO Software (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Datawatch (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Qlik Technologies (United States),SAP SE (United States),Talend (United States),Microstrategy (United States),Alteryx, Inc. (United States),Informatica Corporation (United States),,MicroStrategy Incorporated (United States),SAS Institute Inc. (United States)

Data preparation tools or software which is used for collection of data from different sources, merging data, organizing data and data analysis. Data preparation tools helps to improve data quality and integrity. It include function such as data cataloging, data quality, data governance, Data ingestion and Data curation.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Data collection, Data cataloging, Data quality, Data governance, Data ingestion, Data curation), Application (IT and Telecom, Retail and E – commerce, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment Model (On – premise, Cloud)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Adoption of Cloud Based Platform

Increasing Demand of Self Service Data Preparation Tools

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase Dependency of Real Time Data

Up surging Demand in Industries Such As IT, Healthcare and Other

Restraints:

Organizational Obstacle to data Preparations

High Installation Price

Lack of Professionals

Opportunities:

IOT based Data Preparation Tools

Innovation of New Technology

Challenges:

Increasing Concern towards Data Security and Privacy

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Data Preparation Tools Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Data Preparation Tools Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Data Preparation Tools Market Forecast

