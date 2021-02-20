Cloud Computing Service Market Is Booming Worldwide | Amazon, Salesforce.com, VMware, Savvis, Rackspace, IBM, Dell, Cisco, Dell EMC, Oracle, NetSuite, Microsoft

Cloud Computing Services provide information technology (IT) as a service over the Internet or dedicated network, with delivery on demand, and payment based on usage.

Cloud computing has emerged as the latest buzzword for the IT industry. Not only is it revolutionizing the IT industry, but it is also giving a new dimension to IT services being offered by vendors. Cloud computing services can be considered as combination of grid computing, utility computing, virtualization, clustering services. The cloud service environment has forced both service providers and users to realign their operational and business strategies with respect to IT decision making.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Computing Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Players In The Cloud Computing Service Market

Amazon

Salesforce.com

VMware

Savvis

Rackspace

IBM

Dell

Cisco

Dell EMC

Oracle

NetSuite

Microsoft



Segmentation by product type:

Software-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Segmentation by application:

Private Clouds

Public Clouds

Hybrid Clouds

The Cloud Computing Service market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Cloud Computing Service Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

