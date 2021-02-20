Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Growth Analysis 2020, Latest Trend, Segmented By Players, Countries, Type, Application and Forecasts To 2024

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Leading Players In The Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica



Segmentation by product type:

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Segmentation by application:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

The Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.



Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Forecast

