2019 Review: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

The liquid cooling solutions provide cooling with a low carbon footprint, which is propelling the demand for a direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid cooling market. Cooling solutions are used in data centers to remove heat generated by the IT equipment. Many CRAC (Computer room air conditioning unit) and computer room air handler (CRAH) units are operated in data centers, including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, economizers, humidifiers, and modern containment systems that furnish rack cooling. These cooling units use air and liquid cooling techniques for operation. The cooling process accounts for 40% of the electricity consumed in a data center. Data center liquid cooling also known as liquid immersion cooling based on the principle of liquid submersion. The trend of early adoption of advanced technology is expected to lead to an increase in the growth rate of data center cooling system.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Modular Liquid Cooling Unit, Door Units, Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling, Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots, Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling), Application (Liquid immersion cooling technique, Chilled water-based cooling technique), Data Center Type (Small and Medium- Size Data Center, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), Direct Liquid Cooling (Single- Phase, Two-Phase), Liquid Cooling Solutions (Direct, Indirect)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Implementation of Free Cooling Techniques

Increased Number of Users Opting For Energy Efficient and Scalable Data Centers

Market Growth Drivers:

Increased Number of Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Rising Severe Rack Density

Increase in Power and Cooling Demand for Modern Equipment

Restraints:

Leakage in Cooling System Data

High Heat Load Inside Many Data Centers

Opportunities:

Deployment in Harsh Environment

Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

Challenges:

Lack of Technical Expertise in the Field of Data Center Liquid Cooling Centers

High Investment in Pre-Existing Infrastructure

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Forecast

