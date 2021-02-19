Intimate Apparel: Market 2020 Outlook by Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact & Forecast by 2025 with Top Players – American Eagle (Aerie), Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Gunze, Jockey International, Triumph International
L Brands
Hanes Brands
Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
American Eagle (Aerie)
Wacoal
Marks & Spencer
Gunze
Jockey International
Triumph International
PVH
Cosmo Lady
Fast Retailing
Embrygroup
Aimer
Debenhams
Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
Lise Charmel
Your Sun
Tinsino
Bare Necessities
Wolf Lingerie
Hanky Panky
Key Businesses Segmentation of Intimate Apparel Market
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Bras
Underpants
Sleepwear and Homewear
Shapewear
Thermal Clothes
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Women’s Wear
Men’s Wear
Kid’s Wear
Market analysis by Region:
The Exploration Report Arranges the Global Intimate Apparel Market Dependent on Sort, Application. The Geology Of The Intimate Apparel Industry Is Isolated Into North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) , South America(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest Of South America), The Center East And Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest Of MEA) Exploration Report Observers That North America Will Be A Key Local Market In The General Market.
