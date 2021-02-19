Growth Opportunities In The India Outbound Tourism Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2024

India outbound tourism market to GCC countries is expected to reach US$ 24 Billion threshold by 2025.

“Growth Opportunities in the India Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries” provides a comprehensive analysis of the actual market situation and future outlook for the India outbound tourism market to GCC countries. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to the India outbound tourism flow, spending, and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound tourism market to GCC countries. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore the India outbound tourism market to GCC countries.

Additionally, the report includes an assessment of key development in the outbound tourism to GCC countries. The report includes historical data from 2014 – 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 6 GCC nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The 6 GCC countries included in this report are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain

Key Topics Covered in the Report are as follows:

• India Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Visitation to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Spending to GCC Countries & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Spending Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) to GCC Countries (2014 – 2025)

• 6 GCC Countries Indian Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• 6 GCC Countries Indian Travelers Spending and Forecast (2014 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound Tourism Market to GCC Countries

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald