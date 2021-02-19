Extensive Study on IC-Substrate Market Strong Development Technological Growth and Investment Research Methodology Analysis by 2026

“In this report, global IC-Substrate Market will reach 9968 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.8%

In 2016, global IC substrate production was 17.4 million square meter and it will reach 22.4 square meter in 2022; while the IC substrate revenue was 7986 million USD in 2016 and it will be 9968 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2022.

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%.

IC-Substrate can be divided into five categories: FC-CSP type, FC-BGA type, CSP type, BGA type and other types. FC-CSP type accounted for the highest proportion in output market, with a figure of 34.65% in 2017, followed by CSP type, account for 21.85%.

The consumption market share of global IC-Substrate in PC (Tablet, Laptop) use, Smart Phone use, Wearable Devices use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 45.21%, 37.77%, 8.50% and 8.52% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the IC-Substrate in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the IC-Substrate market has the most promising sales prospects in PC (Tablet, Laptop) use.

The global IC-Substrate market is dominated by few players from Japan, Korea and Taiwan, like Ibiden(JP), Shinko Electric Industries(JP), Kyocera(JP) and Eastern(JP) from Japan, Unimicron(TW), Kinsus(TW), Nanya(TW), Zhen Ding Technology(TW) and ASE(TW) from Taiwan, Semco(KR), LG Innotek(KR), Simmtech(KR), Daeduck(KR) and KCC(KR) from Korea.

China is also an important producer, the Taiwanese manufacturers Unimicron, Kinsus and Nanya have manufacturing factories in Suzhou and Kunshan; there are also four local producers AT&S (a Austrian company, has IC substrate factories in Chongqing, China), Shennan Circuit(CN), ACCESS(CN) and Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech(CN).

Global IC-Substrate Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the IC-Substrate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for IC-Substrate investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

IC-Substrate Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. IC-Substrate Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Ibiden(JP), Shinko Electric Industries(JP), Kyocera(JP), Eastern(JP), TTM Technologies(US), Unimicron(TW), Kinsus(TW), Nanya(TW), ASE(TW), Semco(KR), LG Innotek(KR), Simmtech(KR), Daeduck(KR), KCC(KR), Zhen Ding Technology(TW), AT&S (a Austrian company, has IC substrate factories in Chongqing, China), Shennan Circuit(CN), ACCESS(CN), Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech(CN).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IC-Substrate market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall IC-Substrate market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key IC-Substrate market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

