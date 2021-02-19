Data Quality Tools Market Global Insights, Size and Outlook 2020 to 2024

Global Data Quality Tools Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Data Quality Tools including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Data Quality Tools investments from 2020 till 2024.

The data quality tools market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

The Global Data Quality Tools market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Talend, Experian PLC, Information Builders, Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort, Ataccama among others.

Scope of the Report:

Data quality tools are programs or applications used to analyze datasets and convert it into meaningful information by identifying problems and resolving them. They are used to improve the quality of datasets like customer data, financial data, supplier data, product data, etc. These tools ensure the quality of data being delivered to different business processes such as decision making, business intelligence (BI), and analytics. These tools address various aspects of data quality problems such as data enrichment, monitoring, cleansing, matching, parsing, and data profiling.

Key Market Trends:

– With the growth in adoption of IoT and cloud data storage, companies are increasingly relying on data quality tools hosted in the cloud. Cloud-based data integration tools enable companies to handle the increasing complexity of IT frameworks by connecting diverse and disparate data and services.

– The various benefits received are scalability, ability to increase or decrease quickly the amount of infrastructure available for hosting and processing data. Other benefits of cloud-based data quality management include easy-to-deploy data analytics tools because the organizations can take advantage of tools that cloud provider offers as a service. Cloud integration provides access to a wide variety of tools for data analysis, processing, and storage.

– Other than the various benefits, cloud-based data integration has its disadvantages, which is restraining the adoption of cloud-based data quality tools. They are technical issues, security, and privacy issues, increased costs, etc. are hindering the adoption.

