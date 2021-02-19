Ceramic Fiber Market Analysis includes Size, Demand, Applications, Key Insights 2020 to 2025

Global Ceramic Fiber Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Ceramic Fiber market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Ceramic Fiber market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The ceramic fiber market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The Global Ceramic Fiber market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like 3M, General Insulation Company, IBIDEN, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd, Kundan Refractories, Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co. Ltd, M.E. SCHUPP Industrial Ceramics GmbH, Mineral Seal Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group SA de CV, Unifrax, YESO Insulating Product Co. Ltd among others.

Market Overview:

The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand form the power industry, and the growing use of the high-temperature industrial furnace.

– The high cost of production and limited availability is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing awareness of fire and heat-resistant materials is likely to act as an opportunity during the forecast period..

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing segment to Dominate the Market

– Ceramic-fiber-reinforced composites are utilized in many different commercial products such as aircraft engine components (turbine combustors, compressors, and exhaust nozzles), automotive and gas turbine elements, aerospace missiles, heat exchangers, hot gas filters, rocket nozzles, gasket, and wrapping insulations.

– Ceramic fibers are used in various applications, its composite matrix or resin temperature can go as high as 1000C, even in a corrosive and oxidizing environment.

– Ceramic-fiber-reinforced composites are used in the manufacturing of aircraft engine components such as turbine combustors, compressors, and exhaust nozzles, aerospace missiles, etc. these are also used in the manufacturing of automotive and gas turbine elements, heat exchangers, hot gas filters, rocket nozzles, gasket, and wrapping insulations.

– The growing aerospace industry globally is expected to increase the applications of ceramic fiber market during the forecast period.

